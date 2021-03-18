UrduPoint.com
Learning Method For Next Academic Year Not Yet Decided: Ministry Of Education

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:45 PM

Learning method for next academic year not yet decided: Ministry of Education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Education today announced that the learning method for schools in the next academic year is yet to be determined, and depends on the "health conditions" at hand.

In a statement, the Ministry added that it is hard to predict which learning method will be implemented but the decision will be made in the interest of both students and educational staff.

The UAE is currently following the hybrid model of learning that combines both distance education and in-person classes.

More Stories From Middle East

