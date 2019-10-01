UrduPoint.com
Lebanese PM Receives UAE Ambassador

Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:00 PM

Lebanese PM receives UAE Ambassador

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri received Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, at the Grand Serail in Beirut on Tuesday, where they reviewed the latest regional developments and relations between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed preparations for the upcoming 'UAE-Lebanon Investment Forum' which is hosted by Abu Dhabi. Prime Minister Hariri will attend the event, which will also see the attendance of banking officials, economists and businessmen from both countries.

Al Shamsi emphasised the UAE's support for the Lebanese government and the people of Lebanon, particularly in light of current developments, and expressed his hope that Lebanon would experience increased prosperity in coming days.

