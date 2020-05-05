Lebanese President supports call to pray for huamnity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Lebanese President General Michel Aoun has expressed his support for the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity on Thursday, 14th May.

This came as he received the Papal Ambassador to Lebanon, Monsignor Joseph Spiteri, today at the Presidential Palace.

"The joint Christian-Islamic prayer for humanity comes at the heart of Lebanon's message and its role in its surrounding and the world, and the beginning of a practical translation of the initiative launched and approved in the UN General Assembly, last September, to establish the Human academy for Meeting and Dialogue, in Lebanon, in order to establish the values of dialogue and build a peaceful civilization," he said.

Ambassador Spiteri conveyed the support of the Pope Francis and the Holy See to Lebanon, and the efforts exerted by President Aoun and the Lebanese Government to overcome Corona Virus and emerge from the financial-economic crisis which Lebanon suffers from.

The meeting was an occasion in which the Papal Ambassador presented to President Aoun, the ongoing preparations for the day of prayer, fasting and acts of love called for by the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, on Thursday the 14th of May, in order to help overcome coronavirus.