UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese President Supports Call To Pray For Huamnity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:00 AM

Lebanese President supports call to pray for huamnity

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Lebanese President General Michel Aoun has expressed his support for the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity on Thursday, 14th May.

This came as he received the Papal Ambassador to Lebanon, Monsignor Joseph Spiteri, today at the Presidential Palace.

"The joint Christian-Islamic prayer for humanity comes at the heart of Lebanon's message and its role in its surrounding and the world, and the beginning of a practical translation of the initiative launched and approved in the UN General Assembly, last September, to establish the Human academy for Meeting and Dialogue, in Lebanon, in order to establish the values of dialogue and build a peaceful civilization," he said.

Ambassador Spiteri conveyed the support of the Pope Francis and the Holy See to Lebanon, and the efforts exerted by President Aoun and the Lebanese Government to overcome Corona Virus and emerge from the financial-economic crisis which Lebanon suffers from.

The meeting was an occasion in which the Papal Ambassador presented to President Aoun, the ongoing preparations for the day of prayer, fasting and acts of love called for by the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, on Thursday the 14th of May, in order to help overcome coronavirus.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Lebanon May September Prayer From Government Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Campaign launched under Sheikha Fatima&#039;s patr ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

2 hours ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

2 hours ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.