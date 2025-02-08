Open Menu

Lebanon Announces New Government

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Lebanon announces new government

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) BEIRUT, 8th February, 2025 (WAM) – Secretary-General of Lebanon's Council of MinistersMahmoud Makiya announced on Sunday the new government line up of 24 ministers.

Lebanon's National news Agency reported that the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, signed a decree accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government.

He also signed another decree assigning Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to form the government. He then signed with the Prime Minister-designate the decree forming a government of 24 ministers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Beirut Lebanon February Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

2 minutes ago
 Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

46 minutes ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

1 hour ago
 Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

2 hours ago
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 Feb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

2 hours ago
 Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition ..

Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

2 hours ago
 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

4 hours ago
 PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East