Lebanon Announces New Government
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 07:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) BEIRUT, 8th February, 2025 (WAM) – Secretary-General of Lebanon's Council of MinistersMahmoud Makiya announced on Sunday the new government line up of 24 ministers.
Lebanon's National news Agency reported that the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, signed a decree accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government.
He also signed another decree assigning Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to form the government. He then signed with the Prime Minister-designate the decree forming a government of 24 ministers.
