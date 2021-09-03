Lebanon deny UAE winning start at home in opening AFC Asian Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) Lebanon held the United Arab Emirates to a 0-0 draw in their opening AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar Group A tie at the Zabeel Stadium on Thursday.

The draw came despite the Whites dominating possession and chances throughout the entire 90 minutes.

The UAE will travel to Jordan to face Syria in five days’ time, while Lebanon will make a long trip to Korea Republic to face them on the same day.

Group A includes UAE, South Korea, Iraq, Iran along with Syria and Lebanon . The top two teams in each of the Groups A & B book a place at Qatar 2022, while the third-placed teams must go through another play-off.