UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Records 2,957 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Lebanon records 2,957 new COVID-19 cases

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday that 2,957 new COVID-19 cases were registered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections since February 21st, 2020 to 458,338.

In its daily report, the ministry added that 45 deaths were also recorded during the same period, taking the death toll to 6,058.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 recoveries reached 360,244.

Related Topics

Same Lebanon February 2020

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 28, 2021 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

11 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

9 hours ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.