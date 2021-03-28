Lebanon records 2,957 new COVID-19 cases

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday that 2,957 new COVID-19 cases were registered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections since February 21st, 2020 to 458,338.

In its daily report, the ministry added that 45 deaths were also recorded during the same period, taking the death toll to 6,058.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 recoveries reached 360,244.