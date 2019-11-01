UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's National Orthodox High School Teaching Human Fraternity Document

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:45 PM

Lebanon's National Orthodox High School teaching Human Fraternity Document

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2019) The National Orthodox High school (Mar-Elias)-al-Mina in Tripoli, Lebanon, has organised a seminar entitled, 'The Culture of Pluralism and Acceptance of Differences'.

It was attended and patronised by Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Lebanon along with a number of cultural, social and religious figures, and administrative and teaching staff.

Micheal Qatra, School Principal, thanked Al Shamsi for patronising the function and expressed his appreciation for the UAE's leadership and people.

Al Shamsi said, "Today, we read together a lesson entitled 'Tolerance', the chapter of coexistence.

Our lives represent a number of books, the most significant of which is the Human Fraternity Document signed by Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in Abu Dhabi, which has been included within the curriculum of the National Orthodox High School."

He urged the students to learn from the Human Fraternity Document, noting that UAE Embassy will this year organise several activities as part of the Year of Tolerance to highlight the role played by teachers and students to transfer knowledge to generations to come.

At the end of the meeting, shields of appreciation were exchanged by Al Shamsi and Qatra.

