ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister of Lebanon, Saad Hariri arrived on Sunday in the UAE as part of his working visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at Al Bateen Executive Airport, Prime Minister Hariri and his accompanying delegation, was received by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Sheikh Saif and Mr. Hariri discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.