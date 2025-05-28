Open Menu

Lebanon's Prime Minister Visits Museum Of The Future

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 07:48 PM

Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The Museum of the Future welcomed Dr Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

During his visit, Dr Salam was accompanied by Majed Al Mansoori, the Executive Director of the Museum of the Future. He was introduced to the museum’s unique architecture, which stands as an iconic and global icon of engineering and design.

The Prime Minister gained insights about the museum’s role as an international hub for future foresight and a platform that brings together decision-makers, innovators, and thinkers from around the world.

Dr Nawaf, along with his accompanying delegation, explored the museum’s latest exhibitions, which showcase cutting-edge scientific discoveries, technological advancements, and immersive experiences that invite visitors to imagine the future of humanity.

He was also briefed on the museum’s mission to transform knowledge into real-life experiences, its role in fostering global dialogue, and the museum’s efforts in supporting initiatives that contribute to building a better future for upcoming generations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Visit Lebanon Hub From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour winners of 5th edition of Arab ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Pr ..

Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Programme

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trad ..

Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trade cooperation with EU

2 minutes ago
 Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures

Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures

2 minutes ago
 UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 minutes ago
 Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define lan ..

Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define landscape of modern media

2 minutes ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohor ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohort of Grade 12 students from Vi ..

3 minutes ago
 Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Futu ..

Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

3 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Publ ..

Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Public Finance Award

3 minutes ago
 MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in stron ..

MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in strongest terms offensive, deplorab ..

3 minutes ago
 Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic ..

Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic MoU to collaborate on clean en ..

3 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of ..

Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of European External Action Serv ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East