DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The Museum of the Future welcomed Dr Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

During his visit, Dr Salam was accompanied by Majed Al Mansoori, the Executive Director of the Museum of the Future. He was introduced to the museum’s unique architecture, which stands as an iconic and global icon of engineering and design.

The Prime Minister gained insights about the museum’s role as an international hub for future foresight and a platform that brings together decision-makers, innovators, and thinkers from around the world.

Dr Nawaf, along with his accompanying delegation, explored the museum’s latest exhibitions, which showcase cutting-edge scientific discoveries, technological advancements, and immersive experiences that invite visitors to imagine the future of humanity.

He was also briefed on the museum’s mission to transform knowledge into real-life experiences, its role in fostering global dialogue, and the museum’s efforts in supporting initiatives that contribute to building a better future for upcoming generations.