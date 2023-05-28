UrduPoint.com

Leeds United, Leicester City Join Southampton In Relegation To EFL Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2023) Everton evaded relegation to the EFL Championship in England by defeating Bournemouth 1-0 today, Sunday, at the end of the current Premier League season 2022-2023, while Leeds United and Leicester City joined Southampton in relegation to the first division.

The final matchday of the 2022-2023 Premier League season saw Arsenal beat Wolverhampton 5-0, Aston Villa beat Brighton 2-1, Brentford beat Manchester City 1-0, Manchester United beat Fulham 2-1, while Chelsea drew with Newcastle 1-1, Crystal Palace with Nottingham Forest 1-1, and Southampton with Liverpool 4-4.

