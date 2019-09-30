UrduPoint.com
‘Legacy Of Our Ancestors’ Confirmed As Official 48th UAE National Day Celebration Show Title

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

‘Legacy of our Ancestors’ confirmed as official 48th UAE National Day celebration show title

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) The showpiece of the official 48th UAE National Day celebration will be a theatrical performance entitled ‘Legacy of our Ancestors’, with stories from the UAE’s past that showcase the country’s values long-embedded in its heritage and culture, organisers say.

The event will take place in Abu Dhabi, on 2nd December at Zayed Sport City Stadium.

"The epic scale of this production, coupled with the rich tapestry of values derived from our most precious of stories, will ensure ‘Legacy of our Ancestors’ reaches a theatrical level never experienced before in the UAE. The show will create a sense of pride, which will live for many years to come and serve as a fitting masterpiece for the official 48th UAE National Day Celebration," said Saeed Al Suwaidi, Representative of the organising committee of the official 48th UAE National Day celebration.

Inspired by local folklore, ‘Legacy of our Ancestors’ will take spectators on a historical exploration of the UAE’s values, which remain the cornerstone of this country.

The timeless narrative will be brought to life under the special effects of the moon through live performances, digital art, visual and sound effects.

The audience will be immersed in stories of courage and pride, about people who are resilient and resourceful, honourable and devoted. The performances will encapsulate the greatness of the UAE’s ancestors, a spirit that has carried through today and will into the future.

"With more than 200 nationalities proudly calling the UAE home, our National Day remains a much-loved Calendar date for Emiratis and expatriates alike. As Abu Dhabi continues to attract a growing number of regional and international visitors, we hope ‘Legacy of our Ancestors’ will shine a greater light on the stories of our past that continue to shape our future," Al Suwaidi concluded.

