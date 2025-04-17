Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward innovation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Legend Holding Group opened its global headquarters in Dubai, reaffirming its vital role in the deepening relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China.

The opening event brought together key dignitaries, including Ou Boqian, Consul-General of China in Dubai, Abdulla Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy, government officials and partners from across sectors, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainable growth and collaboration.

In her keynote, Ou Boqian emphasised the importance of Chinese enterprises like Legend in the UAE’s economic fabric. “Legend Holding Group started from a small company, and now operates in over 10 countries, covering 56 regions, with more than 500 employees and more than AED 1.5 billion in output for 2024.”

She reaffirmed, “China has remained the UAE’s largest trading partner for 11 consecutive years, and companies like Legend are pivotal in this enduring success.”

She also praised Legend for fostering not only economic but also cultural and social exchange, citing its active participation in events such as the Dubai Forum, the New Energy Vehicle Parade, and Lantern Festival celebrations, as well as charitable Ramadan donations.

Abdulla Al Saleh praised Legend Holding Group as a model enterprise reflecting the UAE’s strategic economic vision. “Legend stands as a shining example of our partnership with China, through its investments in infrastructure, it supports our national priorities, including the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative.”

Founder and Chairman Kai Zheng shared Legend’s transformation into a forward-looking enterprise, saying, “We’re not just growing, we are laying the foundation for the future. From EVs and smart mobility to technology, digital solutions and other sectors, we’re building ecosystems, fostering a long term commitment for our customers and partners.”

"75 percent of all vehicles sold in 2024 by Legend were electric, a testament to the group’s alignment with the UAE’s environmental goals and its leadership in smart mobility,'' he added.