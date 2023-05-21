UrduPoint.com

Leipzig Stun Bayern 3-1

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) Bayern Munich lost 3-1 at home to RB Leipzig, leaving their title ambitions hanging in the balance going into the last matchday and opening the door for Borussia Dortmund to surpass them on Sunday.

The Bavarians seized the lead through Serge Gnabry, but then slowed down and allowed three goals in the second half, thanks to a Konrad Laimer strike and penalties from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai.

