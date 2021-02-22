Leonardo exhibits innovative, high-end technologies at IDEX and NAVDEX

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Leonardo has announced that it is taking part the IDEX exhibition which started this Sunday in the UAE.

"The last time the Company attended a significant physical event was one year ago when it exhibited its unmanned platforms at UMEX, so its return to Abu Dhabi will mean the closure of an imaginary loop: 'IDEX 2021 is an opportunity to look with optimism into the new year'," commented Pasquale Di Bartolomeo, Leonardo Chief Commercial Officer.

Leonardo has decided to match its efforts in reaching its stakeholders by creating a digital IDEX-NAVDEX experience, a new immersive space available to those unable to travel to the UAE, and for those searching for more content and information about Leonardo’s offerings in the middle East.

As concrete evidence of its collaboration with Emirati partners, Leonardo and Leonardo DRS’ technologies are also hosted at the stands of their partners IGG, NIMR, Earth / EDGE and ETS.