Lesotho Keen To Enhance Cooperation With UAE In Technology Sector: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 07:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Nthati Moorasi, Minister of Communications, Science, Technology in the Kingdom of Lesotho, asserted that her country is keen to enhance cooperation with advanced nations in the field of technology, with the UAE at the forefront, to support its digital transformation efforts.
In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during her participation in the World Government Summit, Moorasi explained that Lesotho is still in the early stages of its digital journey, with the government focused on developing infrastructure and strengthening the capabilities of citizens and communities, especially women, children, and youth. This includes digitising schools by providing computers and internet services.
She added that Lesotho is witnessing significant investments in the technology sector and is aiming to establish training centres across all 10 districts of the country soon.
Currently, there is one training centre that aims to empower more women to use and understand modern technologies, given that women are expected to soon make up 51 percent of the population.
The minister noted that the percentage of women in Lesotho benefiting from these initiatives is still at 7 percent, but efforts are ongoing to expand the scope of training and increase participation.
She emphasised the importance of cooperation with leading countries like the UAE, which has made significant progress in technology and digitalisation, highlighting the ease of obtaining an online UAE visa as an example of the country's digital advancement.
Moorasi stressed that closing the digital divide between Lesotho and advanced nations requires strengthening international partnerships and leveraging successful experiences in this field.
