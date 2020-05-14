UrduPoint.com
Less Than 10,000 New COVID Cases In Russia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:45 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 9,974 over the past day to 252,245, Russian news agency, TASS, reported on Thursday.

For the first time since 2nd May, the number of coronavirus cases recorded per day in the country was less than 10,000.

According to the crisis centre, the daily growth in cases has dropped from 4.3 percent to a record low of 4.1 percent.

Your Thoughts and Comments

