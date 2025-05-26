Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: FAO

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) GENEVA, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Less than five percent of the Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation, according to the latest geospatial assessment carried out by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT), further deteriorating food production capacity and exacerbating the risk of famine in the area.

As of April 2025, more than 80% of the Gaza Strip’s total cropland area has been damaged (12,537 hectares out of 15,053) and 77.8% is not accessible to farmers, leaving just 688 hectares (4.6%) available for cultivation. The situation is particularly critical in Rafah and in the northern governorates, where nearly all cropland is not accessible.

Using high-resolution satellite imagery and comparing against pre-conflict baselines, the assessment also found that 71.2% of the Gaza Strip’s greenhouses have been damaged. Rafah has suffered the highest increase in damaged greenhouses (86.

5% in April 2025, compared with 57.5% in December 2024), while all greenhouses in the Gaza governate are damaged.

Agricultural wells have not fared better, with 82.8% of them damaged across the Gaza Strip. That figure stood at around 67.7% in December 2024.

Before the start of the conflict, agriculture accounted for approximately 10% of Gaza’s economy, with more than 560,000 people relying entirely or partially on crop production, herding, or fishing for their livelihoods.

“This level of destruction is not just a loss of infrastructure – it is a collapse of Gaza’s agrifood system and of lifelines. What once provided food, income, and stability for hundreds of thousands is now in ruins. With cropland, greenhouses, and wells destroyed, local food production has ground to a halt. Rebuilding will require massive investment—and a sustained commitment to restore both livelihoods and hope,” said Beth Bechdol, FAO Deputy Director-General.