Less Than 5% Of Gaza Strip’s Cropland Area Remains Available For Cultivation: FAO
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) GENEVA, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Less than five percent of the Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation, according to the latest geospatial assessment carried out by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT), further deteriorating food production capacity and exacerbating the risk of famine in the area.
As of April 2025, more than 80% of the Gaza Strip’s total cropland area has been damaged (12,537 hectares out of 15,053) and 77.8% is not accessible to farmers, leaving just 688 hectares (4.6%) available for cultivation. The situation is particularly critical in Rafah and in the northern governorates, where nearly all cropland is not accessible.
Using high-resolution satellite imagery and comparing against pre-conflict baselines, the assessment also found that 71.2% of the Gaza Strip’s greenhouses have been damaged. Rafah has suffered the highest increase in damaged greenhouses (86.
5% in April 2025, compared with 57.5% in December 2024), while all greenhouses in the Gaza governate are damaged.
Agricultural wells have not fared better, with 82.8% of them damaged across the Gaza Strip. That figure stood at around 67.7% in December 2024.
Before the start of the conflict, agriculture accounted for approximately 10% of Gaza’s economy, with more than 560,000 people relying entirely or partially on crop production, herding, or fishing for their livelihoods.
“This level of destruction is not just a loss of infrastructure – it is a collapse of Gaza’s agrifood system and of lifelines. What once provided food, income, and stability for hundreds of thousands is now in ruins. With cropland, greenhouses, and wells destroyed, local food production has ground to a halt. Rebuilding will require massive investment—and a sustained commitment to restore both livelihoods and hope,” said Beth Bechdol, FAO Deputy Director-General.
Recent Stories
Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..
SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai
Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..
Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..
UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties
From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
More Stories From Middle East
-
Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with University of Birmi ..2 minutes ago
-
SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai2 minutes ago
-
Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: FAO2 minutes ago
-
Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sign MoU17 minutes ago
-
Six people killed in China mountain torrent32 minutes ago
-
UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties32 minutes ago
-
UAE, WHO launch database to combat malaria in 18 countries1 hour ago
-
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years2 hours ago
-
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries2 hours ago
-
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors2 hours ago
-
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council2 hours ago
-
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago