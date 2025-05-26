Open Menu

Less Than 5% Of Gaza Strip’s Cropland Area Remains Available For Cultivation: FAO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: FAO

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) GENEVA, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Less than five percent of the Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation, according to the latest geospatial assessment carried out by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT), further deteriorating food production capacity and exacerbating the risk of famine in the area.

As of April 2025, more than 80% of the Gaza Strip’s total cropland area has been damaged (12,537 hectares out of 15,053) and 77.8% is not accessible to farmers, leaving just 688 hectares (4.6%) available for cultivation. The situation is particularly critical in Rafah and in the northern governorates, where nearly all cropland is not accessible.

Using high-resolution satellite imagery and comparing against pre-conflict baselines, the assessment also found that 71.2% of the Gaza Strip’s greenhouses have been damaged. Rafah has suffered the highest increase in damaged greenhouses (86.

5% in April 2025, compared with 57.5% in December 2024), while all greenhouses in the Gaza governate are damaged.

Agricultural wells have not fared better, with 82.8% of them damaged across the Gaza Strip. That figure stood at around 67.7% in December 2024.

Before the start of the conflict, agriculture accounted for approximately 10% of Gaza’s economy, with more than 560,000 people relying entirely or partially on crop production, herding, or fishing for their livelihoods.

“This level of destruction is not just a loss of infrastructure – it is a collapse of Gaza’s agrifood system and of lifelines. What once provided food, income, and stability for hundreds of thousands is now in ruins. With cropland, greenhouses, and wells destroyed, local food production has ground to a halt. Rebuilding will require massive investment—and a sustained commitment to restore both livelihoods and hope,” said Beth Bechdol, FAO Deputy Director-General.

Related Topics

United Nations Agriculture Gaza Geneva April May December All

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its si ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..

2 minutes ago
 SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dub ..

SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remai ..

Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreig ..

Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthe ..

UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

32 minutes ago
 From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

1 hour ago
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

2 hours ago
 World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dha ..

World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East