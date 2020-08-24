UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lessons Learnt Will Make Man City Hungrier For More Success Going Forward: Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 10:15 PM

Lessons learnt will make Man City hungrier for more success going forward: Khaldoon Al Mubarak

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) In the first part of a wide-ranging season review with Manchester City tv, Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak reflected on a season unprecedented in terms of the many obstacles it presented.

"We have had many challenges and ups and downs, and the season has been unique in its nature," the Chairman declared.

"There were a number of very important injuries (to key players), then we had to deal with the very challenging UEFA situation.

"We had management changes and then we’ve had COVID, then the period where we had to stop and come back and restart.

"When I look back are the results satisfying? The answer is of course not as we always look to finish the season with as much success in as many competitions as possible.

"Second is not what we look for (in the Premier League) but it will make us hungrier.

"In the Champions League again our objective is to win that competition so I think overall this season’s experience leaves us with some disappointment but also a lot of positives to build on."

The Chairman also spoke of his pride and excitement at the continuing emergence of Phil Foden, a player he recalls first discussing with Brian Marwood back in 2010, as well as the magnificent contribution and leadership provided by Premier League Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne.

Addressing the Club’s summer transfer plans, especially in the wake of the pandemic, the Chairman confirmed that there are likely to be more signings.

Meanwhile, the Chairman also reflected on the successful outcome of the Club’s appeal against the two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League which was upheld by the Council of Arbitration for Sport earlier this summer.

"I was confident that the truth would prevail but what I was most concerned about was the distraction this put upon all of us – the team specifically," the Chairman added.

"All I really care about is going back to what we do best which is playing football, running our business, pushing forward and not having any distractions.

"That’s the most important thing that I’m happy about now – we can put that distraction behind us."

Related Topics

Football Business TV All From Best Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 organisers, participants show strong pro ..

5 minutes ago

Hope Probe hits 100 million km mark, expected to a ..

20 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution completes development programme ..

35 minutes ago

Supreme Court cancels bail of 9 accused of brazen ..

18 minutes ago

Belarus summons Nobel winner Alexievich in opposit ..

18 minutes ago

Berlin hospital says Navalny tests 'indicate poiso ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.