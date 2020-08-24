Lessons learnt will make Man City hungrier for more success going forward: Khaldoon Al Mubarak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) In the first part of a wide-ranging season review with Manchester City tv, Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak reflected on a season unprecedented in terms of the many obstacles it presented.

"We have had many challenges and ups and downs, and the season has been unique in its nature," the Chairman declared.

"There were a number of very important injuries (to key players), then we had to deal with the very challenging UEFA situation.

"We had management changes and then we’ve had COVID, then the period where we had to stop and come back and restart.

"When I look back are the results satisfying? The answer is of course not as we always look to finish the season with as much success in as many competitions as possible.

"Second is not what we look for (in the Premier League) but it will make us hungrier.

"In the Champions League again our objective is to win that competition so I think overall this season’s experience leaves us with some disappointment but also a lot of positives to build on."

The Chairman also spoke of his pride and excitement at the continuing emergence of Phil Foden, a player he recalls first discussing with Brian Marwood back in 2010, as well as the magnificent contribution and leadership provided by Premier League Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne.

Addressing the Club’s summer transfer plans, especially in the wake of the pandemic, the Chairman confirmed that there are likely to be more signings.

Meanwhile, the Chairman also reflected on the successful outcome of the Club’s appeal against the two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League which was upheld by the Council of Arbitration for Sport earlier this summer.

"I was confident that the truth would prevail but what I was most concerned about was the distraction this put upon all of us – the team specifically," the Chairman added.

"All I really care about is going back to what we do best which is playing football, running our business, pushing forward and not having any distractions.

"That’s the most important thing that I’m happy about now – we can put that distraction behind us."