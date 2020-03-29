UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Letters Of Guarantee Surge To AED4.533 Trillion In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in February

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The total cumulative balance of letters of guarantee and other credit facilities provided by banks and other business entities in the UAE significantly grew to AED4.533 trillion in February, 2020, an increase of AED186 billion, or 4.3 percent approximately, from AED4.347 trillion in January, statistics by the Central bank of the United Arab Emirates have shown.

This significant increase in credit facilities is reflective of the continued business momentum maintained by various economic sectors in the UAE with overseas partners despite the global slowdown witnessed worldwide.

A letter of guarantee is a type of contract issued by a bank on behalf of a customer who has entered a contract to purchase goods from a supplier.

It lets the supplier know that they will be paid, even if the customer of the bank defaults.

The apex bank's figures show that the balance of foreign Currency derivatives soared to AED797.2 billion in February 2020, against AED766.3 in January of the same year. The balance of interest returns on foreign exchange derivatives likewise increased from AED2.763 trillion in January to circa AED2.928 trillion in February. The value of letters of liability provided by banks stood at AED238.6 in the reference period.

The total balance of letters of guarantee at the end of February valued about AED382.7 billion while the balance of letters of credit amounted to AED103.8 billion.

Related Topics

Exchange Business UAE Bank Same United Arab Emirates January February 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

2 hours ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

3 hours ago

Morocco registers 35 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.