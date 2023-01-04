Liberian President Inaugurates 'Emirates Hospital' In Gbarpolu County

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MONROVIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) George Weah, President of Liberia, inaugurated the ''Emirates Hospital'' in Gbarpolu county in northern Liberia, which received support from the UAE, as per the directives of the country’s leadership.

The inauguration event was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and several officials from both sides.

During the event, Weah thanked President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the generous initiative and his support for the Liberian people.

The establishment of the hospital in Gbarpolu county will strengthen Liberia’s health sector and offer medical services to the people, he added.

Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to President Weah and further development and prosperity for Liberia.

In his speech at the event, Sheikh Shakhboot pointed out that the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries are continuously developing, supported by their leadership.

“The inauguration of the Emirati hospital in Liberia will support the healthcare sector in the country, as well as in Africa, as it will provide high-quality medical services to over 500,000 people living in rural areas in Liberia and Sierra Leone,” he said.

He also highlighted the promising opportunities to strengthen the partnerships between the two countries, noting the UAE’s keenness to boost its bilateral ties with Liberia, most notably in areas related to sustainable development.

Covering an area of 80,000 square feet, the hospital has a capacity of 125 beds and is equipped with modern facilities. It also has a surgery room, a modern laboratory, an ICU and various specialist departments, and it operates on solar energy.

The hospital will offer medical services to the residents of Gbarpolu county and nearby areas, in addition to citizens of Sierra Leone living close to the Liberian border.