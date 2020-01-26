Liberian President receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

MONROVIA, Liberia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, has received the credentials of Ahmed Nasser Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Guinea, as UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Liberia.

The Ambassador conveyed to President Weah the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further development and prosperity for the Liberian people.

For his part, the Liberian President reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE government and people further progress and prosperity.

President Weah welcomed Ambassador Al-Khaja, wishing him success in his new role and assuring the Emirati diplomat that he will receive all assistance required to help him fulfil his duties in promoting relations between the two countries.

The meeting also touched upon ways to further develop bilateral relations in various fields.