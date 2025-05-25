Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Life Endowment campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) in support of chronic disease patients, has raised AED 115 million from 33,000 contributors, one week after its launch.

Under the slogan ‘With You For Life’, the campaign aligns with the Year of Community, announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The generous support from institutions and individuals significantly advances the campaign's goals of enhancing the sustainability of healthcare services and covering treatment costs for those most in need. The endowment will invest its funds to provide sustainable solutions of healthcare support for patients.

This remarkable response underscores the UAE community's deeply ingrained culture of giving and the nation's commitment to prioritizing health as the foundation of a strong society capable of driving sustainable development. This campaign demonstrates the UAE's dedication to advancing healthcare and building a healthier future for all.

Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi ,said: “The broad participation in this campaign – from major philanthropists and business leaders to individuals, companies, and public and private sector institutions – demonstrates that giving is a core value in our community. The campaign's success just one week after launch highlights the UAE's strong commitment to ensuring that patients in need can access world-class, sustainable healthcare, enabling them to return to their lives and embrace the future with confidence.”

Al Qassim added: “This outpouring of support reflects a deep understanding of the endowment's power to uplift those most vulnerable, particularly by providing access to sustainable healthcare.

This same commitment has driven the success of countless humanitarian and charitable campaigns over the decades. We are confident that this remarkable momentum will continue, fueled by the unwavering generosity of the UAE community.”

The Life Endowment campaign invests contributions to maximize returns, funding healthcare programs and treatments for chronic disease patients most in need. The endowment provides a sustainable income stream through investments of its assets, ensuring the financial sustainability of essential healthcare services and maximizing their social impact.

Moreover, the campaign aims to revive the concept of endowments as a powerful tool for community development, fostering social solidarity and broad participation. It also showcases the UAE community's leading humanitarian role and its people's unwavering commitment to positive social impact.

Contribution Channels

The Life Endowment campaign in support of chronic disease patients has dedicated several channels to receive the contributions from individuals and institutions:

● Digital donation platform by Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

https://contribute.adawqaf.gov.ae/healthcare

● Bank transfers to the Campaign’s account (IBAN Number: AE930353417000004600004) at First Abu Dhabi Bank

● SMS to dedicated e& UAE numbers, as follows:SMS ‘Life’ to 3557 to donate AED 10, to 3556 to donate AED 50, to 3225 to donate AED 100 and to 3223 to donate AED 500

● SMS to dedicated du numbers, as follows:SMS ‘Life’ to 3583 to donate AED 10, to 3585 to donate AED 50, to 3586 to donate AED 100 and to 3587 to donate AED 500

