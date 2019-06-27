UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Light Distillate Slump Leads Decline In Fujairah Product Stocks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:45 PM

Light distillate slump leads decline in Fujairah product stocks

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) Refined product stocks at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah slipped by 6.5% in the week to Monday, led by a drop in light distillates, according to data released Wednesday by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, FOIZ.

Total stocks fell by 6.5% to 20.017 million barrels. Light distillates, including gasoline, sank by 22% to 7.064 million barrels.

Inventories of middle distillates, such as gasoil, diesel, marine gasoil, jet fuel and kerosene, slipped by 5% to 2.026 million barrels.

Meanwhile heavy distillate and residue stocks bucked the trend, gaining 7% to 10.927 million barrels.

S&P Global Platts is the official publisher of the oil product data. Fujairah has the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products.

Related Topics

Oil Hub Stocks Industry Million

Recent Stories

UK to explore free trade agreements with GCC count ..

11 seconds ago

Neymar wants Barcelona return, says club's vice-pr ..

3 minutes ago

Construction of Hakla-D I Khan Motorway to be comp ..

3 minutes ago

Bolivian Presidential Office Says Latin America 'T ..

3 minutes ago

CPO, DC to hold 'Khuli Kutchery' in Wah Cantt on J ..

3 minutes ago

UAE President bestows Second Class Order of Zayed ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.