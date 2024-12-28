Light Earthquake Recorded In Falaj Al Mualla With No Effect
Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) The National Seismic Network, operated by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), recorded a light earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale in Falaj Al Mualla today, with no reported effects.
NCM said in a statement that the earthquake, which occurred at 17:51 UAE local time, was not felt by people and was detected only by the monitoring equipment.
Recent Stories
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza
EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan1 minute ago
-
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect1 minute ago
-
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza46 minutes ago
-
Putin apologises for tragic Azerbaijani aircraft incident1 hour ago
-
48 martyrs in two Israeli massacres in Gaza1 hour ago
-
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow3 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain3 hours ago
-
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience3 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza4 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Malawi5 hours ago
-
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth5 hours ago
-
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students5 hours ago