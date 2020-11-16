Light rainfall expected over eastern coasts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather to be cloudy and foggy, with a probability of light rainfall over eastern coasts over the coming few days.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM today for the rest of the week: Monday: Weather: Fair to partly cloudy, low clouds appear eastward with a probability of light rainfall over eastern coasts.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times, with speed 15 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 35 Km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Weather: Humid by morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some western coastal areas - Fair to partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times, with speed 15 - 25 Km/ hr, reaching 30 Km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Weather: Humid with a chance of fog or mist formation over coastal and internal areas by morning - Fair to partly cloudy becoming cloudy over some northern areas by night.

Wind: Moderate westerly to northwesterly freshening gradually by afternoon especially over the sea with speed 20 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Weather: Humid over internal areas especially eastward by morning with a probability of mist formation - Fair in general, partly cloudy to cloudy at times northward, maybe light rain by morning.

Wind: Moderate northwesterly freshening at times causing blowing dust with speed 20 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr.

Sea: Rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

Friday: Weather: Humid by morning - Fair to partly cloudy at times.

Wind: Light to moderate easterly to northeasterly freshening at times northward with speed 20 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr.