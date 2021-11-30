Lionel Messi Collects His Seventh Ballon D’Or Award
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:15 AM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) Lionel Messi collected his seventh Ballon d’Or award at a glittering 2021 ceremony in Paris this evening.
The annual football award, presented by French magazine France Football, was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but returned tonight to the delight of footballers and fans across the world.
Winning the Copa America with Argentina pulled things in the Argentine's favor.
-Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper in the world): Gianluigi Donnarumma.
-Kopa Trophy (best player in the world under the age of 21): Pedri.
-Ballon d'Or Féminin (best female player in the world): Alexia Putellas.