UrduPoint.com

Lionel Messi Collects His Seventh Ballon D’Or Award

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:15 AM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) Lionel Messi collected his seventh Ballon d’Or award at a glittering 2021 ceremony in Paris this evening.

The annual football award, presented by French magazine France Football, was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but returned tonight to the delight of footballers and fans across the world.

Winning the Copa America with Argentina pulled things in the Argentine's favor.

-Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper in the world): Gianluigi Donnarumma.

-Kopa Trophy (best player in the world under the age of 21): Pedri.

-Ballon d'Or Féminin (best female player in the world): Alexia Putellas.

-Ballon d'Or (best male player in the world): Lionel Messi.

