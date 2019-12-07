Listen to youth facing different challenges Al Nuaimi tells Youth Forum

''We live in an era of rapid change, in which challenges are constantly renewed that require creative and innovative solutions,'' said Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, WMCC.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) ''We live in an era of rapid change, in which challenges are constantly renewed that require creative and innovative solutions,'' said Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, WMCC.

Delivering his keynote address at the first Youth Forum in Abu Dhabi, Al Nuaimi called to listen the young people who are facing different challenges, and give them the opportunity to create the future by assuming their responsibilities. "Our vision in the UAE is not to carry on the crisis of the past, but to live our reality and creating our future as our main goal, and this is what we invite you to do. We accommodate human diversity, co-existence and peace. We are looking forward to a joint cooperation in order to find solution to the problems of Muslims around the world."

The inaugural edition of the Global Youth Forum, hosted by the WMCC, kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Saturday witnessing participation of over 250 delegates from non-Muslim countries.

"The youth are facing wide challenges, and we have to give all what we have to them. They are the future and they may shape it by undertaking their responsibilities. Find solutions to your problems by yourself and not to wait for solutions imported from outside. Don’t not recruit past crises, rather to benefit and build your communities, countries and religion according to what suits your needs and challenges. islam invites us to tolerate non-Muslims and spread tolerance amongst each other," he added.

"We are striving for a joint cooperation to create solutions for the problems of Muslims around the world. We strongly advise you to forget the obstacles of the past but rather benefit and build your communities, countries and religion according to what suites your needs and challenges," added the Chairman of WMCC.

The two-day conference, themed ‘Building Future Leaders: Commitment, Integrity and Innovation’, will conclude on December 8, 2019. As the UAE is moving towards the culmination of the Year of Tolerance, prominent policy makers and religious leaders from around the world landed in the capital Abu Dhabi to initiate discussions on promoting global peace and inclusive society. The delegates included community leaders, scholars, activists, artists, entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world will envision new strategies, approaches and programs for leadership development among young Muslims worldwide.

The conference is aimed to empower the Muslim youth in these countries to take up leadership roles in their societies stand for tolerance and peace in the world.

Focusing on the common values, the two-day global meeting will spread the culture of peace to achieve community security. Inspired by the UAE’s pioneering international initiatives, the event will promote the values of coexistence and mutual respect among the peoples of the world. The purpose is to lead tolerance and dialogue between followers of religions and cultures.

The conference leads discussions on a variety of topics including future leadership development; community engagement, inter-faith practice and social inclusion; building new generation of Muslim leaders with innovation, entrepreneurship and philanthropy; inspiring future leadership with the stories of achievers; bringing up kids to be the next champions and leaders; how blockchain and Islamic Finance enhance financial inclusion; faith in the age of new media; new approaches to Islamic jurisprudence, education and etiquette.