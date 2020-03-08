UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania FM Opens Embassy In Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 10:45 PM

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) Linas Linkevicius, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, on Sunday officially opened his country's embassy in the UAE.

The opening ceremony was attended by Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Edminas Bagdonas, Ambassador of Lithuania to the UAE, embassy staff, Ahmad Al Attar, Deputy Director of the European Affairs Department, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and a number of businessmen and members of the Lithuanian community in the UAE.

In his welcome address to the audience, Linkevicius said the presence of the Lithuanian embassy in the UAE marks a new chapter in fruitful bilateral friendship ties between the two countries which ''we hope will grow stronger by time.'' He described the UAE as key strategic partner to his country in the region and hoped for a robust joint partnership to serve mutual interests.

He thanked H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for his constructive role in strengthening UAE-Lithuanian ties.

Related Topics

UAE Lithuania Sunday Arab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lithuanian FM discuss advancin ..

21 minutes ago

AED27.5 bn of share trades in Abu Dhabi, Dubai yea ..

36 minutes ago

Sheikha Latifa highlights cinema&#039;s role in cu ..

1 hour ago

GCC countries have prioritised people of determina ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia suspends entry, exit from Al Qatif to ..

2 hours ago

GCC countries implementing measures to support hum ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.