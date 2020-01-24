UrduPoint.com
LiveHealthy Festival 2020 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:00 PM

The LiveHealthy Festival 2020 started in Abu Dhabi Friday at Manarat Al Saadiyat on Saadiyat Island.

Organised by "livehealthy.ae", the UAE’s only online health and wellness magazine for men and women, the two-day event features free programmes and activities led by wellness professionals from around the UAE.

A series of workshops, classes and panels are being held focusing on a range of topics including fitness, health, mindfulness, community, productivity, environment and food.

Workout classes, including kids yoga and vinyasa flow, are also organised, catering to people of all ages and abilities to promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

There is as well a range of food trucks and stalls on site selling healthy food to keep your energy levels up throughout the day.

