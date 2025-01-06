Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) LIVERPOOL, 5th January, 2025 (WAM) – Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday gave Liverpool a chance to go eight points clear at the top, but Arne Slot's hosts started slowly in freezing conditions and fell behind to Lisandro Martinez's second-half strike.

Cody Gakpo netted a swift equaliser before Matthijs de Ligt's handball allowed Mohamed Salah to put Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot, but the hosts were far from their best and were pegged back late on.

Amad – the hero of United's 2-1 win at Manchester City last month – tucked home with 10 minutes to play as the under-fire Red Devils earned an impressive point.

The draw lifts Ruben Amorim's side to 13th in the table, leapfrogging West Ham United, while Liverpool are six points clear of second-placed Arsenal with a match in hand.