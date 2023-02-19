UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Back To Winning Ways, Arsenal Returns To PL Top As Manchester City Slips

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City slips

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2023) Liverpool won its second match in a row as it cruised by Newcastle United 2-0 in the 24th round of the English Premier League.

Darwin Núñez scored early in the 10th minute, and teammate Cody Gakpo followed with a goal in the 17th minute to seal their team's important victory before they face Real Madrid F.C. in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The 24th round of the Premier League also saw Arsenal win 4-2 in a thrilling comeback victory against Aston Villa, taking the club back to the top of the table after Manchester City drew level with a 1-1 score against Nottingham Forest.

Other matches saw Everton win 1-0 against Leeds United, Fulham 1-0 against Brighton, Southampton 1-0 against Chelsea, and A.F.C. Bournemouth 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Brentford drawing 1-1 against Crystal Palace.

