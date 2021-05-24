UrduPoint.com
Liverpool, Chelsea Qualify For CL, Leicester Miss Out, As City Officially Crowned Champions For Third Time In Last Four Years

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:15 AM

Liverpool, Chelsea qualify for CL, Leicester miss out, as City officially crowned champions for third time in last four years

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The battle to qualify for the Champions League concluded this afternoon after a season like no other where City sealed the title for the third time in the last four seasons as they crushed Everton 5-0.

Remarkable run-ins from both Chelsea and Liverpool saw them take control of third and fourth place, while Leicester City endured a nightmare sense of deja vu following a 4-2 loss to the Spurs, with Chelsea losing at Aston Villa, that would have been enough for Leicester to claim fourth spot.

Liverpool have qualified for the UCL in every season Jurgen Klopp has managed for the club since his first full season. And it took until the final game against Crystal Palace today to achieve the qualification.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was in tears as he paid tribute to Sergio Aguero after his final appearance for the Blues in the Premier League following today's meeting against Everton.

The Argentine took his Premier League tally with City to 184 goals after coming off the bench against Everton to net a brace, breaking Wayne Rooney's record for most Premier League goals with a single club in the process.

Speaking to Sky sports after the final whistle, Guardiola struggled to hold back the tears as he played tribute to the 32-year-old.

"We love him so much. He’s a special person for all of us. He’s so nice, so nice. He helped me a lot. We cannot replace him, we cannot," he said after the match.

"There are many players that this club have had - David Silva helped this club to be what it is. He showed his quality in 20 minutes."

The Citizens are now bidding for a treble glory in Champions League after winning the Premier League and Carabao Cup when they meet Chelsea on May 29, 2021.

