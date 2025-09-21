Open Menu

Liverpool Defeat Everton To Extend Premier League Lead

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 12:30 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) Liverpool strengthened their lead at the top of the English Premier League standings with a 2-1 victory over Everton at Anfield on Saturday, in the fifth round of the competition.

The win lifted Liverpool’s tally to 15 points, keeping them firmly at the summit, while Everton remained on seven points in eighth place.

In other matches of the same round, Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford, raising their points total to seven as Chelsea stayed on eight. Crystal Palace secured a 2-1 win over West Ham, while Leeds United overcame Wolverhampton 3-1.

Brighton and Tottenham shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw, and Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest.

