Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) Liverpool strengthened their lead at the top of the Premier League table after defeating Southampton 3-1 today at Anfield in the competition's 27th round.

With this result, Liverpool increased their points tally to 70, extending their lead to 16 points ahead of their closest rival, Arsenal, who sit second with 54 points.

Southampton remain at the bottom of the table with nine points.

In the same round, Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City 1-0, Crystal Palace overcame Ipswich Town 1-0, and Brighton defeated Fulham 2-1.