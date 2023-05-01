UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Defeat Tottenham To Keep CL Race Alive

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2023 (WAM) – Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 in a Premier League thriller on Sunday to snatch the fifth position and keep their Champions League race alive.

Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz netted inside the opening five minutes in a quickfire lead that was increased by Mohamed Salah’s penalty on the quarter-hour mark, though the Londoners rallied and struck back through Harry Kane before the break.

Son Heung-min reduced their deficit and Richarlison then equalised in stoppage time, but substitute Jota produced a sublime low finish in front of the Kop to reclaim victory and move Liverpool up to fifth in the table.

