Liverpool Extend Premier League Lead With Win Over Manchester City
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Liverpool strengthened their lead in the English Premier League after securing a 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in the top match of Round 26 of the competition.
With this result, Liverpool increased their tally to 64 points, maintaining their position at the top of the table with an 11-point lead over Arsenal, their closest competitor.
Meanwhile, Manchester City remained in fourth place with 44 points.
Liverpool’s goals were scored by Mohamed Salah in the 14th minute and Dominik Szoboszlai in the 37th minute.
In the same round, Newcastle United defeated Nottingham Forest 4-3, raising their tally to 44 points, while Nottingham Forest remained in third place with 47 points.
