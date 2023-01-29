Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) LONDON, 29th, January, 2023 (WAM) – Liverpool lost 1-2 to Brighton in the fourth round on Sunday, becoming the latest major club to exit this year's FA Cup. The defending champions conceded a goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

The winning goal was scored by Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma, who feigned a shot to trick two defenders before burying a close-range effort into the roof of the net. It led to Brighton's comeback victory, which followed a 3-0 demolition of Liverpool in the Premier League two weeks prior.