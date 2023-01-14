(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2023) LONDON, 14th January, 2023 (WAM) – Liverpool's miserable season took another turn for the worse on Saturday, as Solly March's double aided Brighton and Hove Albion to a 3-0 Premier League triumph.

In the meantime, City suffered derby defeat at Old Trafford, as two late Manchester United goals gave the hosts a 2-1 victory in the 189th Manchester derby.

Pep Guardiola’s side had taken the lead on the hour when substitute Jack Grealish made an instant impact from the bench by powering home a header.

But with 12 minutes to go, United drew level through Bruno Fernandes with the effort initially disallowed for offside only for ref Stuart Attwell to adjudge that Marcus Rashford who was in an offside position was not interfering with play.