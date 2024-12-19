Liwa Drift Race Kicks Off Friday At Liwa International Festival 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 02:15 PM
AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The Moreeb Dune area in Liwa is all set to host the Liwa Drift Race on Friday as part of the Liwa International Festival 2025, the ultimate winter destination.
This annual festival offers thrilling sports events, attracting car and drift enthusiasts from around the globe. The drift race will span two days, Friday and Saturday, and is one of the most anticipated events of the festival.
It will feature elite professional and amateur drivers showcasing their skills in vehicle control and daring drift moves on a track specifically designed to challenge driving expertise: the Moreeb Dune Drift Track.
Drift car racing is a globally recognised motorsport with numerous championships held locally and internationally. It first made its debut at the Liwa Festival in 2018 and has since become a staple event on the festival's Calendar.
The competition is divided into two categories, featuring both professionals and amateurs. The "Drift Pro" category is exclusively for professional drivers, ensuring high-level competition.
The second category is for amateur drivers, providing an opportunity for enthusiasts to participate.
The judging committee has outlined the rules and regulations for the event through the club's mobile application, detailing the necessary vehicle specifications, entry and exit protocols, and participation guidelines.
The competition will commence tomorrow at 6:00 pm, starting with free trials and practice sessions for participants, followed by the official launch of the drift race.
The judging process involves a systematic scoring method to determine the best performances, with finalists competing for the top prizes on the second and final day.
Mohammed Al-Mishghouni, Vice Chairman of the Liwa Sports Club, stated, "We have worked diligently to provide a world-class track and high safety standards to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for participants and spectators. We aim to make this event a beacon of sportsmanship, celebrating local and international talent, and we look forward to exceptional performances this year."
Recent Stories
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orche ..
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte
Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 20251 minute ago
-
XRG significantly exceeds shareholder acceptance threshold for Covestro AG offer1 minute ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature & Arts1 minute ago
-
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day46 minutes ago
-
Landmark education reforms drive UAE's academic excellence1 hour ago
-
Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orchestra2 hours ago
-
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte2 hours ago
-
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official3 hours ago
-
China's logistics sector shows robust growth3 hours ago
-
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 20243 hours ago
-
Japan foreign visitors top 33 million in 11 months4 hours ago