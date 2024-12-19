Open Menu

Liwa Drift Race Kicks Off Friday At Liwa International Festival 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 02:15 PM

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The Moreeb Dune area in Liwa is all set to host the Liwa Drift Race on Friday as part of the Liwa International Festival 2025, the ultimate winter destination.

This annual festival offers thrilling sports events, attracting car and drift enthusiasts from around the globe. The drift race will span two days, Friday and Saturday, and is one of the most anticipated events of the festival.

It will feature elite professional and amateur drivers showcasing their skills in vehicle control and daring drift moves on a track specifically designed to challenge driving expertise: the Moreeb Dune Drift Track.

Drift car racing is a globally recognised motorsport with numerous championships held locally and internationally. It first made its debut at the Liwa Festival in 2018 and has since become a staple event on the festival's Calendar.

The competition is divided into two categories, featuring both professionals and amateurs. The "Drift Pro" category is exclusively for professional drivers, ensuring high-level competition.

The second category is for amateur drivers, providing an opportunity for enthusiasts to participate.

The judging committee has outlined the rules and regulations for the event through the club's mobile application, detailing the necessary vehicle specifications, entry and exit protocols, and participation guidelines.

The competition will commence tomorrow at 6:00 pm, starting with free trials and practice sessions for participants, followed by the official launch of the drift race.

The judging process involves a systematic scoring method to determine the best performances, with finalists competing for the top prizes on the second and final day.

Mohammed Al-Mishghouni, Vice Chairman of the Liwa Sports Club, stated, "We have worked diligently to provide a world-class track and high safety standards to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for participants and spectators. We aim to make this event a beacon of sportsmanship, celebrating local and international talent, and we look forward to exceptional performances this year."

