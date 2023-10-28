Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2023 (WAM) – The Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Dune 2024) is set to welcome a record number of more than 1700 athletes competing in 14 sports activities in the 2024 edition.

Organised by Liwa Sports Club and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi), this year’s festival will take place between Friday, 8th to 31st December.

As one of the largest and multi sports festivals in the UAE, the exciting 23-day multisports event includes a variety of races like: cars, bikes, drift, UTVs in addition to traditional competition like falconry, camels and horse racing.

Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Liwa Sports Club, said: ‘’We expect the number of participants in the new edition to break all previous

numbers with the addition of new competitions.''

He added that the Monster Jam has been added to Moreeb Dune car championships like Liwa drift, freestyle drift, Liwa UTV race, car stunt competition, burnout contest and bike drag racing in addition to traditional competitions like horse and camel races, pigeon hunting and falcon race.

Other activities, he added include Moreeb dune park, paintball court, smart farm, Liwa village and traditional souq, and fireworks.

