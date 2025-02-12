Open Menu

Liwa Sports Club Announces Formation Of New Motorsports Team

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 02:15 PM

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Liwa sports Club has officially announced the formation of Liwa Team, a specialised motorsports team set to compete in major local and international racing events.

The newly formed team aims to represent the club in various local races, with plans to expand its participation in regional and global championships.

Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Liwa Sports Club, emphasised that the formation of the Liwa Team marks a significant step towards achieving milestones in motorsports.

He highlighted that the team will feature a selection of elite Emirati drivers and technical experts who will strive to deliver outstanding performances that reflect the club’s ambitions.

He added, “The establishment of this team reaffirms our commitment to supporting motorsports and positioning Al Dhafra as a premier destination for desert racing. Our goal is to compete strongly in major rallies while developing the skills of Emirati drivers to take part in the world’s biggest sporting events.”

