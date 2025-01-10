Open Menu

‘Liwa Sports Club’ Prepares For Guinness World Records Entry

Published January 10, 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) Liwa Sports Club has announced its plans to submit an entry to the Guinness World Records, following the remarkable success of the Liwa International Festival, whose latest edition concluded on 4th January at the Moreeb Dune area.

The club is aiming to register Liwa Caravan Parks as the largest serviced caravan parking area in the world. Since its inception in 2017, the parks have become a premier destination for camping enthusiasts globally.

This initiative began during the Liwa International Festival with the parks' opening in 2018, accommodating 144 caravans. Continuous development by the club saw capacity double to 296 caravans in 2019 and rise to 448 caravans in 2021 with the addition of essential services and an electronic booking system via the club's app.

In its statement today, the club announced that the capacity rose to 592 caravans in 2022, while 2023 marked a significant leap with the construction of a paved road within the parks, the addition of sports fields, and public facilities, raising the capacity to 840 caravans.

In 2024, the club focused on enhancing visitor experience by developing a unified electronic booking system, introducing eco-friendly golf carts, and ensuring a quiet and safe area for all community members.

The club's management explained that these efforts aim to position Liwa Caravan Parks as a leading global destination and set an example in developing recreational facilities dedicated to caravans.

