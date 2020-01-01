Local Press: 2020 is just the beginning for the UAE

A UAE newspaper has said that with the first day of 2020 brings us hope and resolve that the coming year and the decade will indeed be better

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) A UAE newspaper has said that with the first day of 2020 brings us hope and resolve that the coming year and the decade will indeed be better.

"It is hard now to understand what life will be like in ten years’ time, said Gulf news in an editorial on Wednesday, adding, "Certainly, over the past decade, few, if any, could have predicted the impact that technology would have on our lives, that the internet would be ubiquitous, that the ease of communication would transform the way we communicate and do business."

The paper continued, "The only thing we can surely say is that this rate of digital change will only increase further, that we stand now on the brink of an age where further change is coming in ways we know not now, and that living in the UAE, we live in a nation where that change will be fully embraced to benefit us all.

"Within a few short months, the greatest show on earth will open in the UAE. We will welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai, where technological change will be the star, where the possibilities of tomorrow will be shown today. Certainly, the countdown to the Expo will heighten just how significant this event will be.

"It’s an opportunity to showcase this nation to the world, to change perceptions and to demonstrate that the UAE is indeed vibrant, energetic, forward-looking and respectful of the past, its history and heritage.

"We will look back in years to come at these coming months and smile knowing that we were there, we were part of it, we made it happen, we brought the future to the present.

"In this current year, too, the first nuclear generating station in the UAE’s history should come on stream at Al Barakah in eastern Abu Dhabi, bringing the nation into the nuclear age and leading it into a select group of countries that harness atoms for peaceful purposes. This is a huge commitment towards the future, bringing renewable energy online, literally powering UAE’s growth for the future.

"This new year, too, will see our national economy move from strength to strength, boosted by trade and commerce, buoyed by an increase in tourists who will visit Expo 2020 Dubai and sample the sights and attractions across this homeland.

"It will also be a year where the preparations for our 50th anniversary will be in full swing. Hang on to your hats, 2020 is just the beginning," concluded the Dubai-based daily.