Local Press: A wholehearted salute to UAE’s heroes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) The assigning by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of November 30 as Commemoration Day is an indication that the country is keen to keep alive the memory of the great heroes in the souls and minds of future generations, a local newspaper commented.

Commemoration Day is an occasion for nationals and expatriates to express pride in what the sons of this country have done through their supreme sacrifices in defence of the nation, Gulf Today wrote in its today's editorial.

As President Sheikh Khalifa stated, martyrdom is the highest degree of devotion and dedication to the homeland, and only great nations are built through sacrifice and sincere belonging. "The biography of the martyrs of the homeland, whose processions have progressed throughout history, will remain immortal in our conscience, and the medals of honour and pride we take. This biography is embodied by the society in its cohesion, and the State is committed to caring for and honouring the children of the martyrs and their families."

The families of the martyrs deserve huge appreciation as they stand firm behind their sons, inspiring them with determination and strong will to either achieve victory or to get rewards from Allah the Almighty after their martyrdom, the Sharjah-based English language newspaper went on to say.

The paper described the "wise words" of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, saying it reflect the views of the entire nation. His Highness said, "On behalf of all Emiratis, I salute all families who offered their sons to protect the national gains of our homeland and to keep our flag flying high at all times under all circumstances. It’s your wisdom, fortitude and magnanimity that enabled our valiant armed forces to continue to be the protective shield of our homeland.

Our martyrs are the sons and grandsons of our nation’s icon and the founder of our renaissance, late Sheikh Zayed."

The UAE martyrs who sacrificed their very souls in protection of the homeland shoulder all Emiratis with a solemn responsibility towards their nation building and towards keeping the national flag flying high at all fronts and under all circumstances, as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, points out.

Their heroic deeds go down in the annals of history as a source of inspiration for all sincere deeds made to ensure the country’s glory, stability and progress towards a brighter future.

The inauguration by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday of the Martyrs Hall building located near the University City in Sharjah is a "fitting honour" to the courageous heroes of the nation, the paper noted.

Sheikh Sultan had earlier directed the development of the Martyrs Hall, whose design includes an outdoor seating area and a rubber track around the hall along 1,589 metres.

The most appropriate tribute to the memory of our great martyrs would be to adopt their values and draw inspiration from them to do the UAE proud in every sphere, the newspaper added.

"The nation will never forget the UAE servicemen who offered their dear lives and blood on the battlegrounds of justice, right and duty in defence of the Union.

"The martyrs will certainly remain a source of pride at all times. Nov.30 is a precious day when the nation stands united in paying tribute to its valiant sons, soldiers, officers and commanders of armed forces, who are vigilant in protecting and defending the homeland," the paper concluded.