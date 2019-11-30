UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Press: A Wholehearted Salute To UAE’s Heroes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:15 AM

Local Press: A wholehearted salute to UAE’s heroes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) The assigning by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of November 30 as Commemoration Day is an indication that the country is keen to keep alive the memory of the great heroes in the souls and minds of future generations, a local newspaper commented.

Commemoration Day is an occasion for nationals and expatriates to express pride in what the sons of this country have done through their supreme sacrifices in defence of the nation, Gulf Today wrote in its today's editorial.

As President Sheikh Khalifa stated, martyrdom is the highest degree of devotion and dedication to the homeland, and only great nations are built through sacrifice and sincere belonging. "The biography of the martyrs of the homeland, whose processions have progressed throughout history, will remain immortal in our conscience, and the medals of honour and pride we take. This biography is embodied by the society in its cohesion, and the State is committed to caring for and honouring the children of the martyrs and their families."

The families of the martyrs deserve huge appreciation as they stand firm behind their sons, inspiring them with determination and strong will to either achieve victory or to get rewards from Allah the Almighty after their martyrdom, the Sharjah-based English language newspaper went on to say.

The paper described the "wise words" of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, saying it reflect the views of the entire nation. His Highness said, "On behalf of all Emiratis, I salute all families who offered their sons to protect the national gains of our homeland and to keep our flag flying high at all times under all circumstances. It’s your wisdom, fortitude and magnanimity that enabled our valiant armed forces to continue to be the protective shield of our homeland.

Our martyrs are the sons and grandsons of our nation’s icon and the founder of our renaissance, late Sheikh Zayed."

The UAE martyrs who sacrificed their very souls in protection of the homeland shoulder all Emiratis with a solemn responsibility towards their nation building and towards keeping the national flag flying high at all fronts and under all circumstances, as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, points out.

Their heroic deeds go down in the annals of history as a source of inspiration for all sincere deeds made to ensure the country’s glory, stability and progress towards a brighter future.

The inauguration by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday of the Martyrs Hall building located near the University City in Sharjah is a "fitting honour" to the courageous heroes of the nation, the paper noted.

Sheikh Sultan had earlier directed the development of the Martyrs Hall, whose design includes an outdoor seating area and a rubber track around the hall along 1,589 metres.

The most appropriate tribute to the memory of our great martyrs would be to adopt their values and draw inspiration from them to do the UAE proud in every sphere, the newspaper added.

"The nation will never forget the UAE servicemen who offered their dear lives and blood on the battlegrounds of justice, right and duty in defence of the Union.

"The martyrs will certainly remain a source of pride at all times. Nov.30 is a precious day when the nation stands united in paying tribute to its valiant sons, soldiers, officers and commanders of armed forces, who are vigilant in protecting and defending the homeland," the paper concluded.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Rashid Progress November All From Blood

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 November 2019

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

No place for favoritism in govt: Asad Shamim

3 hours ago

Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to ..

10 hours ago

UAE wins second term on IMO Council

11 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Marina Circ ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.