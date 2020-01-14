Local Press: AI adoption unlocks key potential of UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) A UAE newspaper has said that Artificial Intelligence, AI, holds the key to a successful and prosperous future and it is good that the UAE has not only recognised this fact, but also pressed the smart keys well ahead of other countries. The country is already leading the digitisation race in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attending the "Artificial Intelligence Experts Retreat", organised by the National Programme of Artificial Intelligence, AI, which attracted 350 AI experts from public and private sector, highlights the importance given to this sector.

"The idea is to set a global laboratory dedicated to AI in the UAE that includes best local and global talents. It provides a work environment that helps develop innovative solutions that serve humanity," said the Gulf Today in an editorial on Tuesday.

The UAE has been among the frontrunners globally to promote Artificial Intelligence to shape the future, as this technology is a backbone for the UAE future strategy and its development journey for the next 50 years.

Sheikh Mohammed has made it clear that AI will not be used only to improve government services but also improve people lives in the country.

The AI applications will generate major revenues and provide fresh opportunities for the national economy.

It’s certainly the right way to go.

Chinese newspaper Global Times had recently praised UAE’s vision by stating that the opening of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, is "an important milestone" that manifests the determination of the UAE Government to develop Artificial Intelligence.

The newspaper, which belongs to the People’s Daily, the largest newspaper group in China, highlighted also the significance of Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports Conference and Exhibition, which was held a day before the opening of MBZUAI in October.

MBZUAI is considered the first graduate-level, research-based AI university in the world, while DAIS was the region’s first ever conference on AI in the global sports industry.

The newspaper mentioned that although the UAE "is rich in oil and there has been a transformation in its financial services industry, aiming to become the financial centre of the middle East," these two events emphasised how the UAE is "moving towards diversifying its economy."

The opening of MBZUAI reflected Abu Dhabi’s "confidence in testing the limits of science and AI," the newspaper stated, adding that Chinese experience in AI has made Arab-Chinese cooperation in science and technology "very prominent."

"Digital solutions are rapidly transforming lives. The path is clear for the UAE as far as AI is concerned," noted the Sharjah-based daily.