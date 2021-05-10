Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for post-pandemic future

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) As a city that has consistently demonstrated its ability over the past five decades to build bridges across cultures, mitigate crises the world over and inspire action to global challenges of the future, it’s hardly a surprise that Dubai has received the stamp of global approval from all countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai for its advanced state of readiness to host an exceptional event, said a UAE English-language daily.

In an editorial on Monday, Gulf news said, "As was evident from the sixth International Participations Meeting (IPM) for Expo 2020 Dubai last week, delegates are united in their commitment to hosting a World Expo that delivers real-life solutions in the post-pandemic era."

More than 370 delegates representing 173 of Expo’s participating countries travelled from around the world to attend in-person the final IPM before the Expo kicks off on 1st October 1- the biggest global event to be staged since the onset of the pandemic, the paper added.

The daily explained that more than 100 years ago, the Spanish Flu and the First World War played havoc with the World Expo as it was then called - bringing a temporary pause to the event for several years.

The editorial went on to say, "In the context of the current pandemic, it is a testimony to the extraordinary spirit of human resilience and scientific achievements that Expo 2020 Dubai is all set to throw its doors open to the world in a few months - and there can be no better embodiment of that spirit than Dubai and the UAE, which have been at the forefront of the global war against COVID-19.

"Right from security and logistical readiness to the stringent measures being constantly undertaken to protect the health and well-being of Expo’s participants, visitors and workforce, authorities and the organisers have spared no efforts to ensure that Expo 2020 Dubai attracts millions of people from the world over to join the making of a new post-pandemic epoch.

"Indeed, as the large-scale participation and solidarity at the IPM showed, the international community today is eagerly looking forward to Expo 2020 Dubai as the global platform for building better communities and collaborating to create future pathways to prosperity."

The Expo, the paper added, also promises to be an exciting pivot to innovation - providing countries with the scope to unleash new ideas to reinvent our world based on its key themes of opportunity, mobility, and sustainability.

"In a crisis-filled world that’s in constant flux, the UAE has emerged as a bulwark of stability and business continuity, and Expo 2020 Dubai is the biggest proof of that yet - creating a safe and secure environment for people to create life-changing solutions with a positive impact on both people and the planet," the daily continued.

The Dubai-based daily concluded by saying, "With less than five months to go, Dubai and the UAE are thus ready to welcome the world and map out a brighter future for humanity with Expo 2020 Dubai."