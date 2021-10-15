Local Press: For Arab youth, the UAE embodies hope

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2021) A UAE daily has said that a key finding of the 13th edition of the Arab Youth Survey is the optimism in the future shown by the majority of young Arab men and women. This was a bit of a surprise to all who follow the survey, done by the Asda’a BCW agency and released on Tuesday.

"The key finding however is not so much of a surprise as nearly half of those surveyed chose the UAE as their top choice of residence, for the 10th straight year. Also, half of the Arab youth said they wanted their countries to be like the UAE," Gulf news said in an editorial on Friday.

Six in 10 Arab youth, 60 percent of the 3,400 youth interviewed face to face in 17 Arab states, said they believe "their best days lie ahead." And the majority say they expect a full economic recovery next year. That is an encouraging sign.

"Despite the pandemic worries, the economic decline of some countries, and political troubles, the youth have high hopes in the future. The hope can be seen in the decline in the immigration rate of the young. The Arab world is in dire need of this energy and spirit," the daily added.

Meanwhile, the UAE remains a model country in the eyes of these hopeful youth. Nearly half of them, 47 percent, said they want to live in the UAE, while only 19 percent chose the United States and 15 percent Canada.

Also, 46 per cent said they would like their countries to emulate the UAE.

The paper continued, "They noted the UAE’s prosperous economy, opportunities, safety, security, clean environment and the job market as main reasons for choosing the UAE as their top choice."

Commenting on this particular point, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter that "the UAE is everyone’s country, everyone’s home. Our experience will remain available to all. Our relations will remain constructive with all."

"The finding said a lot about both the UAE and the Arab youth. Hope and the UAE are the key points in the survey and obviously, the two are very much connected in the minds of the Arab young men and women. For them, the UAE represents that hope," the editorial explained.

The Dubai-based daily concluded by saying, "The country’s experience, as Sheikh Mohammed noted, can be emulated by other countries. The UAE, home of more than 200 different nationalities who coexist in total harmony, is marking its Golden Jubilee in less than 50 days. And there is a lot to celebrate, countless achievements and milestones in a relatively short time. The Arab youth’s continued faith in this nation is yet another reason to rejoice."