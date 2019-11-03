Local Press: Honouring unity of the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) A UAE newspaper has said that on Sunday the UAE will be transformed into sea of red, green, white and black as the nation comes together to celebrate Flag Day.

"And what a year it has been for this nation’s flag, flying high in the stars as the International Space Station orbited the Earth, Hazaa Al Mansoori making the nation so proud of its first astronaut in space," said Gulf news in an editorial today.

It continued, "On Sunday, as we honour the flag and all that it stands for, we need to reflect on the opportunities, progress and indeed sacrifices made by so many in building our homeland.

Those red, green, white and black colours symbolise courage, honesty, love and hope virtues on which this nation has been founded, virtues that continue to be at the centre of core philosophies and policies.

Flag Day is held on 3rd November every year and marks the accession of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It’s an initiative that began in 2013, one that has proved immensely popular and has grown in strength to strength with each passing year, and one that unites the nation behind our national flag paying honour and respect too to the extraordinary leadership provided to the homeland by Sheikh Khalifa.

From buildings that reach to the skies, on cars and business, by the sides of roads, in classrooms and on flagpoles across this nation, Flag Day offers an opportunity for the many varied peoples from around the world who now call the UAE home, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with every Emirati citizen and profess our mutual love and appreciation of the UAE.

"It’s a joy to see young children from around the world stand together and smile at the simple message of Flag Day. There’s a unity of purpose when offices and workplaces stand still and celebrate the raising of the red, green, white and black colours, and there’s a solidarity to be savoured by all who live here in celebrating everything that the UAE proudly stands for," added the Dubai-based daily.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, introduced the initiative six years ago and his tweeted on Thursday to invite everyone to participate again on Sunday at 11 am.

"The UAE flag is a symbol of our unity and sovereignty and we celebrate it on November 3," he tweeted. "I invite all our institutions, ministries and schools to raise it at 11am on that day. We raise it together as an expression of belonging to the UAE," Sheikh Mohammed said.