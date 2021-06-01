Local Press: New drug to boost fight against virus in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) A UAE newspaper has said that the country on Saturday announced a new weapon in its armoury against COVID-19, a drug approved by the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent virus-related mortalities and hospitalisation.

The Gulf news, in an editorial on Tuesday, said, "The UAE is the first country in the world to authorise immediate use of the drug Sotrovimab manufactured by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.

The paper quoted Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, as saying that the drug speeds up the recovery of patients, reduces the load on intensive care units and saves lives.

The drug was cleared by the FDA for emergency usage on May 26. The paper then quoted the regulator which said, "US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorisation of the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy Sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and paediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalisation or death."

The drug can also be given to those who are 65 years and older and those with comorbidities, it added.

The editorial stated that the FDA announcement cautioned that the drug "Sotrovimab is not authorised for patients who are hospitalised due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19".

Sotrovimab has lab-generated proteins that mimic naturally produced antibody, targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and blocks the virus’ entry into human cells.

The daily continued, "The drug is the latest in the UAE’s expanding arsenal against Coronavirus and it may also help contain the spread of variants. The country is administering four vaccines to citizens and residents free of cost. In the coming weeks, Sotrovimab is expected to complement the UAE’s effort in containing fresh outbreaks and preventing the spread of variants.

"As the UAE inches towards total inoculation, restrictions will be eased further, allowing schools, businesses and malls to resume normal operations. The UAE’s multipronged strategy to tackle the virus is yielding results as new infections and mortalities dip."

The Dubai-based daily concluded by saying, "Preventive steps, including safety restrictions and vaccines, have played a big role in slowing down the outbreak. Experiences of countries hit by repetitive outbreaks tell us that people are the first line of defence against the virus. Vaccinations and therapies can be effective only when people follow safety protocols. Therefore, people must continue to practice social distancing, wear a face mask and follow basic hygiene."