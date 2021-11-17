Local Press: New labour law another feather in UAE’s cap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) A UAE newspaper has commended the new Federal decree on labour relations in the private sector, saying that it is a well-accomplished feat that was long awaited.

"It sets at rest any doubt about gender parity where wages are concerned, nips the thought of exploitation of workers, creates a salubrious working environment and business climate and comes as a relief for men who have turned fathers by granting them paternity leave, among other things," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Wednesday.

Set to take effect on 2nd February, 2022, the new decree-law seeks to enhance the elasticity, resilience and sustainability of the labour market nationwide, and sees that workers’ rights are not breached. It places worker welfare and wellbeing at its core.

The new law has been crafted taking all issues into account, in consultation with all parties, a fitting feather in its cap as it surges towards the next 50 years of growth and prosperity.

It also strengthens the presence and competitiveness of Emiratis in the labour market.

It guarantees the rights of both the employer and the employee in a fair manner.

"What’s more important, it emphasises international labour obligations agreed upon by the UAE," added the editorial comment.

It ensures maintaining rights of women, granting them the same wage as men if they are doing the same work, among key other features.

As per the law, a foreign worker who has worked full-time and who has completed one year or more of continuous service with an establishment, shall be paid end-of-service benefits calculated according to the basic wage, with a wage of 21 days for each of the first five years of service and 30 days for each subsequent year.

"It regulates the obligations of the employer, the most prominent of which is the establishment of labour regulations, the obligation to provide adequate accommodation, protection and prevention, and train workers and help them develop their skills," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.